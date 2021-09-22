Arsenal legend Ray Parlour thinks Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah will probably end up scoring more goals than Manchester United summer signing Cristiano Ronaldo this season.

The Portugal international has been on fire since returning to Man Utd late on in the summer transfer window, and it looks like he’s sure to be challenging for the Golden Boot come the end of the campaign.

Parlour, however, suspects Salah might have the chance to out-score him as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer might be tempted to rest Ronaldo here and there due to the player’s age, even if he isn’t exactly showing any signs of slowing down…

Salah has also been a joy to watch so far this season, and the Egypt international has always been one of the country’s most prolific attacking players since joining the Reds from Roma back in 2017.