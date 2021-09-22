Former Tottenham manager hints Spurs might regret blocking Harry Kane transfer

Former Tottenham manager Tim Sherwood has hinted that Spurs might now be regretting the decision not to sell Harry Kane in the summer transfer window.

The England international is one of the finest forwards in world football and one imagines he could play for most top clubs around the world and play a role in firing them to success.

At Spurs, however, Kane is yet to win a single piece of silverware, so Sherwood, speaking exclusively to Ladbrokes at its launch of the 5-A-Side bet on Arsenal v Spurs, admits he understands why the 28-year-old tried to force his way out of the club during the summer.

Kane’s form at the start of this season hasn’t been great, and it’s starting to look a little questionable from Tottenham to potentially snub the chance to make so much money from his sale.

At his age, and with his slightly patchy recent fitness record, it might be that Kane is now heading into a bit of a decline, and won’t be worth anywhere near that kind of money again.

Sherwood admits it was a difficult decision by Tottenham chief Daniel Levy, and questioned if the club might now be wondering if they made the correct decision.

“I wanted to keep Kane over the summer for sure,” Sherwood said.

“It’s a difficult one for Joe Lewis and Daniel Levy who knew it was very late in the day and probably impossible to go and find a replacement, even though Danny Ings, who on the face of it is not a replacement for Harry Kane, but he’s certainly a player who can score on a regular basis in the Premier League and would have hit the ground running. Ings probably would’ve been my option to do a deal there knowing that Kane was going to go in the end, but it is difficult as it’s not a like-for-like replacement.

“You’re rolling the dice really. This time next year he’s 28/29 and he’s not going to be worth the money they turned down from Man City, so it was a difficult financial decision for Daniel Levy.

“It will be very interesting to see, in hindsight now, even in this short period of time which has passed, would they have sold Harry and moved on?

“I think Harry did the right thing and I can understand why he wanted to leave. He’s given good service to the football club and also the service the club has given to him has been great.

“There was obviously a verbal agreement with Levy but there was no amount put on that verbal agreement and it was about ‘if someone comes in for you and they match our valuation then you can go’, obviously City didn’t come in and match that valuation they put on his head so he remains at the club.”

Sherwood added that he now can’t see Kane moving on when the transfer window re-opens in January, and also suggested there might now be a shortage of clubs who can afford him or fit him into their slightly congested squads.

“I can’t see him going in January, you don’t see too many £150-200 million signings then and I think clubs would rather wait until the summer and see how the land lies,” Sherwood said.

“Clearly Kane’s not leaving for the money, and he’s not going to be poor wherever he goes, but he wants to go and win at a football club and he targeted Man City as proven winners, with a manager who wins wherever he goes.

“There’s only a certain amount of places at each of these football clubs, though, and we’ve seen with so many stocked up squads now in the Premier League full of players with a lot of experience, on a lot of money, who cannot go anywhere because no one is taking them now. There’s no places to go really even in Europe any more.”