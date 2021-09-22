Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has provided an update on the fitness of attacker Marcus Rashford.

Solskjaer told in house media at Old Trafford ahead of his side’s game in the Carabao Cup versus West Ham that Rashford was working really hard to be fit.

Via the Metro, he also provided an update on left-back Alex Telles, saying: “Yeah it’s going well.

“They’ve worked really hard, both of them. Alex is a bit further on than Marcus.

“I don’t think we’ll see Marcus until after the international break but Alex has worked well and will be in the squad as well.”

23-year-old Rashford is recovering from knee surgery he underwent to fix a reoccurring knee injury.

United’s first game after the international break is a difficult away trip to Leicester City, and while Rashford may be aiming to feature in that game, it will be unlikely unless he has fully recovered as Solskjaer will not want to risk bringing him back too early, which he has been guilty of doing in the past.

Rashford came through the United academy under Louis van Gaal amidst an injury crisis, scoring twice on his debut against FC Midtjylland and then twice on his Premier League debut against Arsenal.

Since then Rashford has made a further 271 appearances for United’s first team, scoring 88 times and assisting 56. He has also earned an MBE for his charitable work off the pitch.

It was reported by the Guardian earlier today that Rashford’s use of social media would be incorporated into the GCSE Media studies course.