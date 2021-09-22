Arsenal have reportedly been given a major boost ahead of their North London Derby clash with Tottenham this weekend as Thomas Partey has returned to training.

The Ghana international has had his injury troubles in his time at the Emirates Stadium, but was undoubtedly a world class performer at former club Atletico Madrid, so fans will hope to see the best of him at Arsenal soon.

Perhaps this weekend he can win over supporters with a big-game performance, with the Metro reporting that Partey resumed training on Tuesday after being subbed off by Mikel Arteta against Burnley in the 75th minute.

The report states, however, that Partey was just suffering cramp, so it makes sense for the club to be careful with him in situations like that.

Luckily, it seems like Partey is currently in contention to play against Spurs at the Emirates this Sunday in what will undoubtedly be one of the main games to keep an eye on this weekend.

Neither Arsenal nor Tottenham will be happy with the start they’ve made to the new campaign, and Arteta will hope that home advantage and the presence of a big talent like Partey can swing things in his side’s favour.