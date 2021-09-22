Video: Celtic loanee Leigh Griffiths boots a flare INTO THE CROWD in response to chants over recent allegations

Fans in Scotland know that Leigh Griffiths tends to find himself in the news for one reason or another, and he recently had to contend with allegations over inappropriate messages that were exchanged with a 15-year-old.

The police investigated and did decide that there was no criminality involved, but it was a disaster for his Celtic career. He was surprisingly kept on after a poor season and the change in manager, but that incident led to him being sent home from Celtic’s pre-season training and he didn’t get a look-in with Ange Postecoglu after that.

In a bid to revive his career he returned to Dundee on loan, but he’s yet to find the net and their League Cup hopes are over after they lost at home to their Tayside rivals and double-winners St Johnstone.

Griffiths was the subject of some less than generous chants from the Saints fans, but he was clearly rattled as he booted a flare back into the stands in response:

Griffiths must be fed up of it already pic.twitter.com/2ecf8cOFt9 — Ritchie Mulligan (@RitchieMulligan) September 22, 2021

Obviously, the kicking of the flare isn’t the best idea but there are no reports of anyone being injured, while it will be interesting to see if any further action is taken after this.