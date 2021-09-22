Video: Everton’s Andre Gomes hits back at QPR fans who trolled him just before he picked up an assist

Everton midfielder Andre Gomes enjoyed a dig back at the QPR fans who trolled his hair while he took a corner.

The Portugal international’s effort from the set piece wasn’t the best, but it still ended up resulting in a goal for Everton in their Carabao Cup tie.

Gomes relished his opportunity to mock the home crowd moments afterwards, as you can see in the video clip above.

QPR had the last laugh, however, as they went through on penalties after a 2-2 draw with their Premier League opponents.

