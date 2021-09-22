(Video) Timo Werner scores his first of the season to give Chelsea the lead over Aston Villa

Chelsea have taken the lead over Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge through Timo Werner.
After a disappointing debut campaign at Chelsea, Werner has lost his starting spot this campaign. As a result, he was without a goal heading into tonight’s clash with Villa.
Werner has now got off the mark, with Reece James whipping in a GORGEOUS ball straight onto the German’s head. Jed Steer could do nothing to prevent his headed effort finding the net.
Timo Werner has scored his first #CFC goal since May! ?
Timo Werner’s goal! (1-0)
Werner deserves credit for finishing off, but what a ball that was from Reece James. The England right-back records his third assist of the season and has a goal at the Emirates to go with it.
Chelsea fans will be crossing their fingers that Werner gains a little confidence from that and rediscovers his goal-scoring form.
Playing off Romelu Lukaku could bring the best out of him, but he needs to earn his spot in the starting XI first.