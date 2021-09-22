Wilfried Zaha has heaped praise onto his Crystal Palace team-mate Conor Gallagher, who is impressing on loan at the club from Chelsea this season.

Blues fans will surely be interested to see Zaha’s take on Gallagher, with the Ivory Coast international clearly impressed by him after a relatively short space of time.

Speaking to talkSPORT in the video clip below, Zaha can’t help but sing the praises of Gallagher, tipping him for a big future in the game as he insists he can only improve, whilst also already having what it takes to give Palace something they were missing in their midfield…

? “He’s a very good player. He brings that energy that we need.” ? “Everyone can see his potential and he is only going to get better.”@WilfriedZaha loves the addition of Conor Gallagher to the #CPFC team ? pic.twitter.com/OX5OACqn2f — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) September 22, 2021

Chelsea fans will hope Gallagher can continue to develop his game and benefit from Premier League experience at Selhurst Park, and perhaps come back ready to compete for a place in Thomas Tuchel’s squad next season.