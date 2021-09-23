Juventus are reportedly interested in a potential transfer raid on Manchester United after losing Cristiano Ronaldo to the Red Devils in the summer.

The Italian giants have had a difficult start to the season and already looked to be in decline last term as they surrendered their grip on the Serie A title, finishing a disappointing fourth in the table.

It would make sense for Juve to now try making some changes in attack as they prepare for life after Ronaldo, and Don Balon claim that United ace Anthony Martial is in their sights.

Many Juventus fans might question such a move, with Martial far from at his best for Man Utd for some time now, even if he has shown glimpses of huge talent throughout his career.

There’s no doubt the 25-year-old has what it takes to shine for a big club, but he could do with working on his consistency and perhaps improving things like his work rate and general attitude.

It might be that Martial would benefit from leaving Old Trafford to play more regularly, as he has undoubtedly fallen down the pecking order in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, and no longer looks confident when he does get on the pitch.