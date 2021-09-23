Manchester United forward Anthony Martial has been heavily criticised for his performance for the Red Devils in their defeat home to West Ham last night.

The Frenchman has not been at his best for some time now, and had already gained something of a reputation for being a fairly inconsistent and unreliable performer in the Man Utd squad.

It’s fair to say that United fans’ patience with Martial will be running out fairly soon, if it hasn’t already with a large section of the support at Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were beaten by West Ham to exit the Carabao Cup last night, costing them a realistic shot at a piece of silverware this season.

Speaking after the game, pundit Dion Dublin made it clear quite how unimpressed he was with the way Martial conducted himself on the pitch.

As well as not showing much quality on the ball, the 25-year-old was also slammed for his lack of effort and body language.

“We need to see more from Anthony Martial, we have said it many times before but he is not helping his cause,” Dublin told BBC Radio 5 Live, as quoted by the Metro.

“I want to see him sweating and putting the ball in the back of the net.

“He has not done enough since being at United, you see flashes and think it is the start then he doesn’t do anything.

“His body language is horrible to watch, he doesn’t want to run around and work hard to be Manchester United’s number nine.”