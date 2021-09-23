“So proud of this kid” – Arteta reserves special praise for Arsenal ace after AFC Wimbledon performance

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has reserved special praise for young striker Eddie Nketiah after he scored a superb goal in last night’s Carabao Cup win over AFC Wimbledon.

The 22-year-old hasn’t really managed to establish himself as a regular at the Emirates Stadium, but he’s had a lot of competition for places at the club for some time now, so maybe that shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise.

Nketiah has often showed a great deal of potential when he has got on the pitch, and his flicked finish against Wimbledon last night was a reminder of his quality.

See the video below as Arteta heaped praise on the England Under-21 international for showing the right attitude off the pitch…

?"I'm so proud of this kid." Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta praises the performance of Eddie Nketiah. pic.twitter.com/CXDMWqbT3z — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 23, 2021

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

MORE: Arsenal to be offered USA international in surprise swap deal

Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette also wanted to single out Nketiah after the game, with the youngster clearly a popular figure at the club, even if the fans don’t always get to see that much of him on the pitch…

?"I'm happy for him." Alexandre Lacazette was impressed with the display of Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah. pic.twitter.com/dO0xxSea5I — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 23, 2021

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

Arsenal fans will be pleased to see this homegrown talent making an impact, with the Gunners’ academy producing a lot of fine players in recent times, such as Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Joe Willock.