Bayern Munich open talks with Chelsea defender as Real Madrid and PSG circle

According to recent reports, German giants Bayern Munich have made contact with the representatives of Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger.

That’s according to a recent report from Goal, who claims the German centre-back is wanted by as many as three top European clubs – Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Paris-Saint Germain.

Rudiger, 28, joined Chelsea in 2017 following a £31.5m move from Italian side Roma.

Since his arrival in the country’s capital, the commanding defender has gone on to feature in 156 matches, in all competitions.

Having grown to become a hugely important member of Thomas Tuchel’s squad, the 28-year-old had a huge hand in the Blues lifting last season’s Champions League.

However, now with less than 12-months left on his current contract, there are growing concerns the Blues’ hierarchy may fail to reach an agreement with the Germany international, which could lead to him leaving for free next summer.

Goal claims that although Rudiger is more than happy with life in London, he is keeping his options open as he looks to secure what is likely to be the last big contract of his career.

Bayern Munich is understood to be keen on bringing the player to Germany and have already opened talks with the player’s brother, who also acts as his agent – however, talks at this stage have been described as being at a ‘preliminary stage’.

Real Madrid and Paris-Saint Germain are also credited with having a strong interest in the Chelsea man.