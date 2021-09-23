Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly reluctant to raid his old club Borussia Dortmund in the transfer market.

The German tactician enjoyed some great times at the Bundesliga giants, where he first really established himself as one of the finest managerial minds in the game.

Since then, some of Klopp’s old players have been linked with Liverpool, but it never quite materialised, and it seems he’s still not keen on signing some of the players there now.

According to Sport Bild, Liverpool may not be major players in the Jude Bellingham transfer race due to Klopp’s stance, which gives Chelsea and Manchester United the advantage.

Bellingham, 18, is one of the most exciting prospects in Europe and will surely be back in the Premier League at some point in the near future.

Recent transfer rumours suggested Liverpool could be among the front-runners for his signature, but it would now appear that that is not the case.

LFC fans will surely be disappointed by this as the England international seems ideal to come in as a long-term replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum.