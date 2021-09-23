Borussia Dortmund eye surprise Erling Haaland replacement

Following Juventus’ abysmal start to the new 2021-22 season, which sees them pick up just one win from their first five matches, one player understood to be struggling to hit it off with manager Massimiliano Allegri is Italian wonderkid Federico Chiesa.

That’s according to a recent report from Italian outlet Calciomercato, who claims the young winger may already be plotting an exit route out of Juventus.

Chiesa, 23, was one of his country’s standout performers during this summer’s delayed Euros 2020.

Having eventually gone on to win the illustrious competition with Italy, Chiesa’s stock has risen even further.

However, domestically, both the player and his club are struggling and after five Serie A matches, Juventus sit 13th.

It has been noted that following his dramatic and impressive rise in top-flight European football, several clubs have already been interested in signing the 23-year-old, including Chelsea and Liverpool.

However, after refusing to sell their young star, Juventus turned down all approaches for Chiesa throughout this summer’s transfer window.

That could change as time goes on though and one club expected to make an approach is Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund.

However, the Black and Yellows are only likely to seriously pursue Chiesa if star striker Erling Haaland ends up departing next summer.