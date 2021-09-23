Brazil opts out as possible host of FIFA Club World Cup

The FIFA Club World Cup will take place in a couple of months, with Al Ahly, Auckland City, and Chelsea FC already qualified for the tournament. However, it remains up in the air as to where the competition will take place.

Initially, Tokyo, Japan, was set to host the tournament later this year. Nonetheless, with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the country decided to opt-out of its hosting duties.

One country that reportedly eyed to host the Club World Cup was Brazil, considering they did the same this summer with the Copa America. But UOL Esporte reports that the South American country has opted out of hosting the tournament.

The Brazilian media outlet reports that with Rio de Janeiro out, the likely candidate to host the competition in the United Arab Emirates, which will take place in January or February 2022.

Four spots have yet to be determined for the continental tournament, as those spots will be determined later this fall.