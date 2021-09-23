Chelsea frontman Timo Werner has explained why he didn’t step up to take a spot kick against Aston Villa.

Werner was on target for the Blues as they kicked off their Carabao Cup campaign with a win on Wednesday night.

The German put Chelsea ahead in the 54th minute, though Cameron Archer’s equaliser 10 minutes later took the game to penalties.

Though, goalscorer Werner did not step up to take a spot kick and goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga was the hero, as he was in the UEFA Super Cup just before the start of the season.

After the game, Werner was asked why he didn’t take a penalty, with attacking players usually expected to step up.

He told Chelsea’s 5th Stand App: “I had pain in my calf and couldn’t go out. When you have fit players on the pitch, it is better they shoot than I do today.”

While Werner won’t be expected to start against Man City this weekend, it will be a concern for Blues fans that the German has an injury issue.

Thomas Tuchel will be hoping it’s nothing serious nor reoccurring given Werner will be a key part of his plans across the season.