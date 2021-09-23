Man City reject £15m transfer offer for wonderkid, Pep Guardiola is a huge fan

Manchester City have reportedly turned down a bid of around £15million from Borussia Dortmund for wonderkid forward Liam Delap.

The highly-rated 18-year-old has caught the eye of Dortmund’s talent spotters, but City boss Pep Guardiola is said to be a big fan and wants to keep the player, according to Football Insider.

It’s not easy for youngsters to break into this star-studded City line up, but Delap may well be capable of following fellow academy graduate Phil Foden into the senior side in the near future.

Jadon Sancho notably made a different decision earlier in his career, and decided he would move to Dortmund when they spotted his talent a few years ago.

City will surely hope that kind of thing doesn’t happen again, with Sancho going on to star in his time in the Bundesliga, earning a big move back to the Premier League this summer with City’s rivals Manchester United.

Delap looks another big talent coming through at the Etihad Stadium, and City fans will hope he’ll soon see more playing time for Guardiola’s side.