Fabrizio Romano provides update on two big names being linked with Barcelona job

Fabrizio Romano has tweeted about the latest on the Barcelona managerial situation amid Ronald Koeman’s struggles at the Nou Camp.

The Dutch tactician took over as Barca boss last season and inherited a difficult job as the club struggles with a decline that has been going on for a number of years now.

Still, there’s also no doubt that Koeman has failed to live up to expectations at Barcelona, and it’s little wonder to see his future at the club now looks in growing doubt.

El Nacional have linked big names like Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp with the job, while there’s also been talk of Roberto Martinez in a report from Sport.

Romano, meanwhile, has ruled out Italian duo Antonio Conte or Andrea Pirlo replacing Koeman for the time being…

Andrea Pirlo has not received any call from Barcelona to replace Ronald Koeman. Antonio Conte is currently planning to be back next season with a new project, if nothing big happens with top club official calls. ??? #FCB #Barça — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 23, 2021

Pirlo struggled in his first managerial role at Juventus, so seems a slightly strange choice anyway, but there’s no doubt Conte would be a terrific appointment.

The former Chelsea boss has real pedigree at the highest level after winning league titles with Juventus, Chelsea and Inter Milan, and he could be just the kind of figure Barcelona need to get back to their best.