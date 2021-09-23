Chelsea are reportedly preparing to launch a €75million transfer bid for Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt.

The Netherlands international has been one of the finest centre-backs in Europe for a number of years now, ever since establishing himself as an elite young talent at former club Ajax.

Many big clubs were in for De Ligt during his Ajax days, but he ended up opting for Juve over the likes of Barcelona and Manchester United.

Still, now Don Balon report that Chelsea are seriously stepping up their interest in the 22-year-old, with the Blues known to be in the market for a top player in that position.

Chelsea tried to sign Jules Kounde from Sevilla in the summer but couldn’t get a deal for the Frenchman done, so De Ligt could be a fine alternative.

It remains to be seen if €75m will be enough to persuade Juventus to sell such an important player, but Chelsea can probably also afford to go higher than that if they need to.

The west London giants spent big on Romelu Lukaku this summer, following on from big signings like Kai Havertz, Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech last year.