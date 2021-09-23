Recent reports have suggested that following the successful transfer of goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, Mikel Arteta’s Gunners will place Bernd Leno on the transfer market once the January window opens. However, with Leno expected to move on in the coming months, former shot-stopper Paddy Kenny expects the Londoners to dip into the market and replace the German.

Leno, 29, has seen his spot in the Gunners’ first-team come under major threat in recent weeks.

Following the signing of Ramsdale, 23, from Sheffield United, earlier this summer, Leno now appears to be viewed as Arteta’s second choice goalkeeping option and that could pave the way for the club to offload the 29-year-old.

Eurosport recently reported that the club will listen to offers for Leno once the January transfer window opens in a few month’s time.

Reacting to the news, Kenny, who spoke exclusively to Football Insider, said: “Yeah, if they get somebody else as well.

“Ramsdale’s come in, played the two matches, done really well, got two wins. I’m delighted for him, because he’s a friend of mine, is Aaron.

“If Bernd Leno doesn’t want to sit on the bench, I’m sure they didn’t bring Ramsdale in to sit on the bench at £25million.”

As things currently stand the Gunners have young duo Arthur Okonkwo, 20, and Karl Hein, 19, at their disposal, but Kenny does not expect the club to be satisfied with youth options, prompting a replacement to be sounded out.

“I’m sure this was the plan all along, to move Leno on. They won’t just leave it at that,” Kenny added. “I’d be surprised if they leave Ramsdale as the only senior keeper without replacing Leno.”