West Ham star Pablo Fornals produced a sublime piece of skill in last night’s game that left expensive Manchester United signing Jadon Sancho looking a little silly.

The England international is yet to find his feet for Man Utd after sealing a big move from Borussia Dortmund this summer, costing as much as £73million, according to BBC Sport‘s report at the time.

Sancho couldn’t influence last night’s game as he would’ve liked, with the Red Devils dumped out of the Carabao Cup with a 1-0 defeat, and it was Fornals who looked more like the £73m player in this video clip below…

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

Fornals is often one of West Ham’s flair players, and this was another moment of real quality from the Spaniard in this big game.