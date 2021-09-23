Former Arsenal captain William Gallas has made it perfectly clear that he’s not too impressed with his old club splashing out on the signing of Ben White this summer.

The England international impressed at former club Brighton, and one imagines he would’ve been snapped up by a bigger club at some point, though in the end Manchester United signed Raphael Varane, Liverpool brought in Ibrahima Konate, and Chelsea pursued Jules Kounde, as per Tuttomercatoweb and others, but couldn’t get a deal done.

Arsenal ended up spending £50million on White, as per Sky Sports, but Gallas admits to being baffled at how the Gunners paid so much for a relatively unproven player, especially in comparison to Varane, who joined Man Utd from Real Madrid for just £34m, potentially rising to £42m, as per BBC Sport.

Gallas insists he’s not criticising White in particular, but he certainly sounds baffled at the state of the transfer market as he questioned this piece of business by Arsenal.

“It’s difficult for me to understand why Arsenal spent £50m on one player who is yet to prove himself at the top level and at the same time Manchester United can spend around £40m on Varane who won the World Cup and has four Champions League titles,” Gallas told GentingBet, as quoted by the Metro.

“He’s won the Spanish league. You have to explain to me how it’s possible. Perhaps it’s partly because Ben White is English.

“Listen, Varane is a different class player compared to Ben White. Ben White is still young. As I said, He hasn’t proved anything yet. How you can put a £50m price on him, you know?

“I respect him. I don’t know him. I respect him and I hope he will be the great player, but he hasn’t proved anything yet. You can’t compare Ben White and Varane, I’m sorry. It’s not possible.

“And it’s not because he’s a fellow Frenchman that I’m talking like this. He comes from Real Madrid. He didn’t come from Brighton, with all respect to them.”