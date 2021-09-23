James Rodríguez has linked to a departure from Everton FC all summer, and now the 30-year-old is leaving the Premier League for Qatar as the midfielder signs with Al-Rayyan.

Many have questioned this move as he looks to return to the Colombia national team. A fellow compatriot in Jeison Medina who plays in Qatar spoke with Gol Caracol (via Marca) to discuss what it means for the former Everton midfielder’s chances to see national team football.

This summer, Rodríguez was left off the Colombia national team for the Copa America and didn’t receive a call up this month for CONMEBOL’s FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

“No one doubts the quality of James. There can be two scenarios, that he arrives here, takes a level and does wonders in the Qualifiers, or that because he is here, he will not be summoned, but James, with rhythm, having many minutes, will do it in a great way in the Colombian National Team

Colombia will resume its qualifying matches in a couple of weeks, and they find themselves in fifth place, fighting for that last automatic spot with Uruguay. A Rodríguez, who’s in form, could tilt the outcome in their way as Colombia looks to qualify for its third straight World Cup.