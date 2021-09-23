AS Roma boss Jose Mourinho has refused to rule out a move for Manchester United star Diogo Dalot.

Mourinho is said to be keen to strengthen his squad in the winter transfer window despite a decent start, which has seen his team win three of their first four games.

The former Chelsea and United boss did not quite get what he wanted in the summer window, missing out on the likes of Granit Xhaka.

But it is at full-back where he is reportedly keen to strengthen, and according to CalcioMercato, Man Utd’s Dalot has become an option.

Mourinho was a big fan of Dalot’s while he was at Old Trafford, and he is now being linked with a winter move for his fellow countryman.

In fact, he was asked about it in his latest press conference, and as cited by the Daily Star, he didn’t rule out a move, not wanting to be drawn on speculation.

He said: “The transfer window is closed, you want to put me in the condition to talk, but I am not going to do it.

“I analyse situations, but I can’t share all my thoughts with you. I do not enter these dynamics.”