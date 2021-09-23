Journalist issues worrying update on midfielder’s contract talks with Liverpool

Liverpool is heavily linked with making a sensational move for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham and that could prove problematic for current first-teamer Naby Keita. It has been suggested recently that the Reds are looking to extend the Guinean midfielder’s contract, however, according to recent reports, talks could be delayed while the club continues to monitor Bellingham.

That’s according to a recent report from BILD journalist Christian Falk, who has claimed the 2019-20 Premier League winners are not as close to extending Keita’s contract as previously thought.

Keita, 26, joined Liverpool in 2018 following a £54m move from RB Leipzig.

Since his arrival in English football, the well-rounded midfielder has struggled to cement his place in Klopp’s first-team plans.

Having started just 32 Premier League matches since joining, Keita’s time, so far, at Anfield has failed to live up to initial expectations.

Despite still having two years left on his deal, there have been growing fears the midfielder could end up running down his deal and eventually leaving on a free – promoting the club to open renewal talks, as per Calciomercato

Falk claims not though – or at least that talks are far from as progressed as believed.

Beim @LFC hat Naby Keita noch einen Vertrag bis 2023. Trotzdem steht er kurz vor einer Verlängerung, berichten englische Medien. England-Experte @cfbayern verrät, warum die Vertragsverlängerung keinesfalls in trockenen Tüchern ist.#BILDLive #EnglischeWoche pic.twitter.com/c4l8jxH7A2 — BILD Sport (@BILD_Sport) September 22, 2021

The uncertainty surrounding Keita’s long-term future comes at a time when the Reds are heavily linked with Bellingham, who continues to impress both in the Bundesliga as well as on the international stage for Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions.