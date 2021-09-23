Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp provided an update on midfielder Naby Keita after he was taken off at half-time during Liverpool’s 3-0 win over Norwich City.

The 26-year-old Guinean international started the game against The Canaries in the Carabao Cup third round but was taken off at half-time, appearing to be in some discomfort.

However, Klopp has downplayed the injury.

Klopp speaking to Sky Sports after the game, via Metro said: “In the first half he kicked the grass.

“I don’t think it is serious but we don’t want to take any risks. That’s it.”

In his post-match press conference, he added: “We are not too concerned but we had to change.”

Keita, who scored a wondergoal against Crystal Palace last weekend, has struggled for form since his move from RB Leipzig in July 2018.

He has started four of Liverpool’s games this season, including their thrilling Champions League encounter with AC Milan.

He has made 82 appearances in total for The Reds but has only managed to score eight times, providing assists for a further four.

But goals like the one against Palace at the weekend continue to confirm that there is a quality player within him, if only he can find some proper consistency.