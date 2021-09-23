Genius or fluke? Karim Benzema controls ball with his BACK before scoring for Real Madrid

Karim Benzema has been one of Real Madrid’s most in-form players in recent times, and he produced another moment of magic last night against Mallorca.

It’s not clear if he meant it or not, but Benzema controlled the ball with his back, which ended up setting himself up perfectly for the shot that led to his goal in this La Liga clash.

If he meant it, it’s truly a stunning piece of play by the Frenchman. If it was just a fluke, well, it still looked pretty awesome anyway!

Take a look at the control and finish in the video clip below and make your own minds up…

Real Madrid ended up thrashing Mallorca 6-1, with Benzema scoring twice, while Marco Asensio hit a hat-trick.