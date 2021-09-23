Leeds United fans will be thrilled to hear that midfielder Kalvin Phillips is reportedly keen to sign a new contract at Elland Road before the end of the year. Not only that, but former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor expects the Whites to insert a bumper £60m release clause.

Phillips, 25, has enjoyed a huge rise in top-flight football.

Since winning promotion with boyhood club Leeds United in 2019-20, the commanding midfielder has gone on to feature in 33 Premier League matches.

So impressive has the box-to-box midfielder been that his red hot form has seen him establish a starting role in Gareth Southgate’s England squad.

MORE: Man City handed tough Carabao Cup draw as Liverpool get Championship club

While the 25-year-old shines on more or less every stage he plays on, with his stock rising weekly, there were whispers that one of Europe’s biggest clubs may try and prize him away from Yorkshire.

However, according to a recent report from Football Insider, Leeds United have very little to worry about as the player wants to sign a new deal before the end of 2021.

Reacting to the news, Agbonlahor has predicted that owner Andrea Radrizzani will ensure the club is protected by inserting a bumper release clause into the midfielder’s new deal.

“He’s going to have aspirations of playing at the top,” Agbonlahor told Football Insider. “I’m sure his agent will say ‘We’ll sign a new contract with a release clause’.

“Then Leeds will get the right sort of money that they deserve. He doesn’t seem like the sort of player who would want to leave Leeds for a small fee because he’s got a year left.

“I’m sure within the next two seasons he’ll get that move.

“Defensive midfielders are not worth £100million. Kalvin Phillips and Declan Rice are not worth £100million.

“Jack Grealish is worth that because he’s a superstar, a game-changer, a game-winner. They’re the sort of players that cost that much.

“Someone like Phillips, I would say is worth around £60million or £70million, so the release clause would be around £60m.”