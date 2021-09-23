Video: Man United were denied a decent shout for a penalty against West Ham

Manchester United looked to be denied a decent shout for a penalty last night as they were dumped out of the Carabao Cup by West Ham.

The Hammers got immediate revenge for their 2-1 defeat against the Red Devils in the Premier League at the weekend, with Manuel Lanzini scoring early on with what proved to be the winner at Old Trafford.

Man Utd might feel a bit hard done by, however, as later on in the game it looked like Mark Noble dragged down Jesse Lingard by pulling his shirt in the penalty area.

See the clip below and make your own minds up…

Mark Noble trying to get his revenge on Lingard ? pic.twitter.com/errS09nngi — Ben_UTD2 ? (@Utd2Ben) September 22, 2021

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

Lingard clearly wasn’t too happy with Noble’s antics, but nothing was given, and the game slipped away from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Not everyone gets that bothered about the League Cup, but Solskjaer could really do with a trophy and this is already one that’s out of reach for this season at least.