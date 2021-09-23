Liverpool are reportedly still eyeing up West Ham attacking midfielder Jarrod Bowen as a transfer target for upcoming windows.

The Reds have been strongly linked with Bowen on a number of occasions in recent months, with their interest first emerging from transfer gossip doing the rounds in the summer.

Bowen has shone for West Ham and looks like he could fit the bill for Liverpool in terms of both his quality and his age profile being the kind that the club tend to look for in the transfer market.

It remains to be seen if Liverpool will definitely get a deal done for the 24-year-old, as the Hammers are surely likely to do all they can to keep hold of him.

Bowen will not be the only West Ham player in demand in the months ahead, with Declan Rice another of the club’s big names to attract links with top six clubs.

Liverpool probably can’t afford a move for Rice, but they might find Bowen is a slightly more realistic target.

If the Merseyside giants could snap up the former Hull City ace, he could be an ideal long-term replacement for Sadio Mane, who suffered a slight dip in form last season, though he already looks back to his best so far this term.