Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has given a passionate interview discussing racism in football as he insists he doesn’t get tired of fighting against it.

The Belgium international has been a big success on the pitch for the Blues this season, but he’s also committed to battling discrimination, as well as simply being content to put the ball in the back of the net every week.

Watch below as Lukaku talks about what he feels football’s governing bodies and social media companies need to be doing to combat racism and other forms of abuse, which he feels has only been getting worse in recent times…

Lukaku insists he doesn’t tire of the struggle, as he says he isn’t just doing this for himself, but for his family and team-mates around him.

It would be interesting to know what Lukaku makes of his team-mate Marcos Alonso’s controversial decision to stop taking the knee before games, as reported by Sky Sports and others.

