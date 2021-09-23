Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has given a passionate interview discussing racism in football as he insists he doesn’t get tired of fighting against it.

The Belgium international has been a big success on the pitch for the Blues this season, but he’s also committed to battling discrimination, as well as simply being content to put the ball in the back of the net every week.

Watch below as Lukaku talks about what he feels football’s governing bodies and social media companies need to be doing to combat racism and other forms of abuse, which he feels has only been getting worse in recent times…

"I'm not fighting only for myself. I'm fighting for my son, for my future kids, for my brother."@RomeluLukaku9 tells @AmandaDCNN why @ChelseaFC's No To Hate campaign is crucial to helping fight online abuse: https://t.co/Qb9r5tq1rx pic.twitter.com/d3uxez8bYh — CNN Sports (@cnnsport) September 23, 2021

Lukaku insists he doesn’t tire of the struggle, as he says he isn’t just doing this for himself, but for his family and team-mates around him.

It would be interesting to know what Lukaku makes of his team-mate Marcos Alonso’s controversial decision to stop taking the knee before games, as reported by Sky Sports and others.