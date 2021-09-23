The Carabao Cup Round of 16 draw has been made following the completion of the third round, and there are some interesting ties.

We were treated to an upset of sorts on Wednesday night when West Ham dumped Manchester United out at Old Trafford after losing to the Reds in the Premier League over the weekend.

The Hammers’ rewards is not exactly a favourable draw, instead getting current holders Manchester City, who have won the last four Carabao Cup titles.

Elsewhere, Arsenal have drawn Premier League rivals Leeds United at home following their win over AFC Wimbledon and Chelsea face Southampton.

Meanwhile, Championship side Stoke City face Brentford, Leicester City will take on Brighton and QPR face League One outfit Sunderland.

Tottenham have been given a tough draw, facing Burnley away from home, and Liverpool have a more favourable draw, handed the relatively short trip to Championship club Preston.

The ties will be played on the week commencing October 25.

The full draw is below.

Chelsea vs Southampton