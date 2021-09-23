Ole Gunnar Solskjaer appears to be safe for now despite two disappointing results across the last week or so.

The Manchester United boss has been at Old Trafford since 2018, but he is yet to win a trophy, and pressure is on heading into this season.

The Reds strengthened significantly over the course of the summer, bringing in the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane.

As far as the Premier League is concerned, United are living up to expectation so far, picking up 13 points and sitting level on points with leaders Chelsea and Liverpool.

But in cup competition, things haven’t quite gone so well.

United lost their Champions League opener to Young Boys, which was a significant blow in a strong group, and they followed that up with an early Carabao Cup exit.

Solskjaer’s men were defeated by West Ham at home on Wednesday night to bow out of the competition in the third round.

That means United’s wait for a trophy will go on until at least April, but Solskjaer is not in immediate danger of losing his job.

According to Eurosport, Solskjaer is safe for now, especially given the club’s league position, but United’s Champions League performance is said to be pivotal.

That means Solskjaer has work to following that opening game defeat, and they return to European action next week when they face Villarreal at Old Trafford.

It seems wise for United to wait and see how things play out, especially being so early in the season.

It would be nice for the Reds to end their wait for a trophy, but the Carabao Cup was never going to define their season.

The Champions League – as well as the Premier League – will, though, and a second poor result when they play Villarreal next week would spark real concern, especially because of last year.

Solskjaer failed to get United out of the group stage last season, resulting in a Europa League campaign that ended in a penalty shootout defeat to Villarreal in the final.