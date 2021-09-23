Arsenal are reportedly set to be offered the chance to sign Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie in a surprise swap deal.

Reports in Italy claim that Juve are keen on making changes in midfield this January, with Gunners ace Granit Xhaka the player on Massimiliano Allegri’s radar.

McKennie has fallen out of favour since Allegri was brought back in as manager, and it seems the USA international could be used as part of a deal to bring Xhaka to Turin.

Arsenal fans would surely take this offer, with McKennie showing himself to be a promising young player and an underrated member of this Juventus squad.

Still only 23 years of age, McKennie should still improve further in years to come, and he surely has it in him to be an upgrade on the inconsistent Xhaka.

Gooners will be losing patience with the experienced Switzerland international, who has not really lived up to expectations in his time at the Emirates Stadium.

The 28-year-old was linked with Roma in the summer but a deal never materialised, but it could now be that Juve will end up swooping to bring him to Italy.