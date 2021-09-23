Arsenal legend Paul Merson has taken aim at Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emil Hojbjerg ahead of this weekend’s North London Derby.

It’s going to be a big weekend in the Premier League as Chelsea and Manchester City face off in a potential title race six-pointer on Saturday, before Arsenal host rivals Spurs on Sunday.

It’s not been the best start to the season for either club, but Merson and former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O’Hara discussed who’d make their North London combined XI on 90min.

This gave Merson the opportunity to make a slightly mocking comment about Hojbjerg, saying he looks like a player who thinks he’s better than he is…

“I’m not a great lover of Hojbjerg. He thinks he’s better than he is in my opinion. What’s brilliant? Finishing ninth or tenth. He has the easiest job in the world, he just sits in front of the back two,” Merson said.

This seems a bit harsh on the Denmark international, who has been a key player since joining Spurs from Southampton.