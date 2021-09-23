Newcastle United fans have spotted a rather entertaining slip-up on EA Sports’ FIFA 22.

The newest release of the FIFA franchise is about to hit the shelves, set to be released at the start of October.

But some lucky gamers have already got their hands on the game due to beta versions and early release deals.

And while FIFA has amassed a reputation of being the most realistic of the football video games, there are still a few slip-ups each year.

In the latest, they seem to have underappreciated the age and fitness of Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce.

In a clip posted on Twitter, as you can see below, the video game version of Bruce is seen celebrating Newcastle United winning a penalty.

Steve Bruce out running the bench players has me dead.. ?? pic.twitter.com/0t8u4I1mjh — ? (@ConnorNUFC_) September 23, 2021

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

And he does so by sprinting from the touchline onto the pitch faster than many of his players.

Bruce was a top player during his day, but at 60 years of age and – with all due respect – not the picture of health, it seems nigh-on impossible the Magpies boss could clock those sorts of speeds.