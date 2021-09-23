Paris Saint-Germain are sitting nervously awaiting scan results on Lionel Messi following his knee injury.

Messi suffered a knee injury during last weekend’s clash with Lyon and had to be replaced, missing Wednesday night’s clash with Metz.

He is also expected to miss this weekend’s clash with Montpellier, and PSG are now sitting nervously ahead of next week’s Champions League clash with Manchester City.

PSG already know Messi has suffered a bone contusion following tests earlier this week, but the Argentine has now undergone an MRI scan to discover the extent of the damage and just how long he will miss.

Any extended time out will mean he misses Tuesday’s clash with City at Parc des Princes, and that will be a big blow for PSG.

City, meanwhile, would be able to breath a little easier if Messi is to miss out given the former Barca star has scored six times in as many games against them across recent meetings, winning five and losing just once.