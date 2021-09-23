Pundit urges Liverpool to snub Premier League midfielder despite positive transfer admission

Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Yves Bissouma wants to play football on the grandest of stages and given how impressive he’s been since arriving on the south coast – it’s not hard to see why.

Bissouma, 25, endured a summer of relentless speculation regarding his long-term future.

Despite being previously linked with a move to both Arsenal and Liverpool, Bissouma remained with Brighton and Hove Albion.

Speaking recently to Brighton’s official website about the most recent transfer window, the talented defensive midfielder admitted that while he is happy with life under Graham Potter, he dreams of playing in the illustrious Champions League.

“When my time will come, it’s my time, but I’m happy in Brighton, I’m enjoying playing football,” Bissouma said.

“My dream is like every player, I want to play in the Champions League, I want to be champions. I want to compare myself on the top level, not just with other players.”

However, despite the midfielder’s admission that he would like to play for a team that competes in the Champions League, former Premier League goalkeeper Paul Robinson believes one club that should look elsewhere is Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

“I think Tielemans would be a better option for Liverpool than Bissouma,” Robinson told Football Insider.

“Does Bissouma fit the bill for Klopp? I’m not so sure.

“They haven’t got a lot of money to spend, we saw that in the transfer window just gone.

“Wijnaldum played such a big part for them last season so naturally he will be missed.

“They are light in that area now so I do expect them to bring in another body in that position whether it be in January or next summer. It will be interesting to to see if Liveprool make moves in January.”