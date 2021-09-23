Barcelona would reportedly have to pay around £1.5million to release Roberto Martinez from his current contract with the Belgian national team.

The 48-year-old has done an impressive job with Belgium, and previously also became highly rated in the game after his work at Wigan Athletic and Everton.

It could now be that Martinez will finally land himself a job at an elite European club, with Sport linking him with Barcelona amid their struggles under Ronald Koeman.

The report claims, however, that a move for Martinez won’t come cheap, as the Catalan giants would have to pay £1.5m to get him out of his current job and bring him to the Nou Camp.

Some fans will be unconvinced about Martinez due to his relative lack of experience, at least at this kind of level, with other big names also linked with the job recently.

El Nacional have also linked big names like Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola as possible candidates to replace Koeman.