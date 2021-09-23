Solskjaer’s Manchester United currently on the same run of form that got Moyes sacked

The narrative around Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seems to change with every passing game at the moment as punters struggle to make their minds up about the Manchester United manager.

Is the Norwegian tactician the new Sir Alex Ferguson? Or the new Jurgen Klopp? Is he finally showing that, after being given time to work on his vision for the club, he can restore them to their former glories?

Or is he showing his lack of experience at this level and failing to get anywhere near enough out of a Man Utd squad packed full of expensive signings, many of which are now his own?

Well, we’re not here to answer those questions just yet, but this stat from ESPN did seem a little alarming…

Moyes was given far less time at United, and, it must be said, far less money to spend on big-name players.

It will be interesting to see how long the Red Devils stick with Solskjaer if results and performances don’t improve soon, especially when some top managers are currently out there after leaving previous jobs.

Antonio Conte and Zinedine Zidane are perhaps the biggest names that a club like United might be tempted to go for before someone else does.

Solskjaer has been given a lot of time to build something at United, and it’s probably fair to start asking questions about whether that rebuild should now be looking more complete than it does.

