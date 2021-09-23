Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that Donny van de Beek and Jadon Sancho were not at their best against West Ham last night due to being low on confidence.

Watch the interview below as Solskjaer talks in his native Norwegian – but with English subtitles – about the lack of playing time that Van de Beek and Sancho have had and how it’s affected their form…

SOLSKJÆR: – A bit lacking in terms of quality, not effort, with van de Beek and Sancho. (@JanAageFjortoft) pic.twitter.com/yRgd551ZsG — Viaplay Fotball (@ViaplayFotball) September 23, 2021

Some Man Utd fans might be a bit concerned about this, with both these players signed by Solskjaer but failing to really fit into the team since they arrived.

It’s only early days for Sancho of course, but some supporters may be wary of signs of the England international ending up like Van de Beek, who joined last summer before barely playing for Solskjaer’s side, with his confidence clearly affected.