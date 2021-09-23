Video: Solskjaer admits two of his Man United signings are lacking confidence

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that Donny van de Beek and Jadon Sancho were not at their best against West Ham last night due to being low on confidence.

Watch the interview below as Solskjaer talks in his native Norwegian – but with English subtitles – about the lack of playing time that Van de Beek and Sancho have had and how it’s affected their form…

Some Man Utd fans might be a bit concerned about this, with both these players signed by Solskjaer but failing to really fit into the team since they arrived.

It’s only early days for Sancho of course, but some supporters may be wary of signs of the England international ending up like Van de Beek, who joined last summer before barely playing for Solskjaer’s side, with his confidence clearly affected.

1 Comment

  1. What a coach saying this. Sancho created 3 goal chance and had 5 shots on target yet ole said he did not play well. Too bad for me sancho is gaining confidence compare to previous games.

