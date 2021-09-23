Tottenham tipped to strike “perfect” swap transfer deal with Man United

Tottenham are reportedly being tipped to seal a potential swap transfer deal with Manchester United.

The north London giants have been linked several times with Red Devils forward Anthony Martial, whose future at Old Trafford looks uncertain at the moment after recent signings like Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho, as well as the emergence of wonderkid Mason Greenwood, pushed him down the pecking order.

It remains to be seen what will happen next with Martial, but the Express suggest Spurs could be in for him and could use Man Utd’s interest in Tanguy Ndombele to their advantage.

Ndombele has recently been linked as a surprise target for United, who themselves might be in the market soon due to the question-marks over Paul Pogba’s future as he heads towards the end of his contract.

Even though Ndombele has struggled to settle in at Spurs, he’s long been tipped for a big future after previously impressing a great deal at Lyon.

Tottenham will surely now hope that they can offer Ndombele to United as part of their bid to sign Martial.

We’re not sure all Spurs fans would be entirely happy with this given Martial’s worrying recent dip in form, but if he got back to his best he could be a real asset for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side.

