Thomas Tuchel wants Juventus defender based on two key attributes

After rising to the forefront of European football following a hugely spell with Dutch side Ajax, it was to be Juventus who won the race to sign commanding young defender Matthijs de Ligt. However, after being with the Italian giants for the last two years, the centre-back now sees his name linked with a stunning move to the English Premier League.

That’s according to a recent report from Calciomercato, who claims de Ligt is wanted by Champions League holders Chelsea.

De Ligt, 22, joined Juventus in 2019 following a whopping £76m move from Ajax.

Since his arrival in Turin, the 22-year-old has gone on to feature in 80 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to eight goals, along the way – with his most recent goal being the winner against Spezia on Wednesday.

However, in light of what has already been an eye-opening rise, the Dutchman is naturally wanted by some of Europe’s biggest clubs – with the latest side rumoured to be interested being Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea.

Calciomercato claims Tuchel is a big admirer of de Ligt and considers his quality and technical ability as some of the best in the world – making him the ideal young signing to bring to Stamford Bridge.

