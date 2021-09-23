Tottenham Hotspur one of three clubs continuing to chase £68m rated Serie A star

Although he was heavily linked with a summer move, Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic was one player who failed to secure a bumper transfer. However, according to recent reports, several top European clubs, including Tottenham Hotspur, have not given up on landing the prolific marksman and could reignite their interest again next summer.

That’s according to a recent report from Italian outlet Calciomercato, who claims that alongside Daniel Levy’s Tottenham Hotspur is also Atletico Madrid and Serie A giants Juventus – all of whom could battle it out in the race to secure Vlahovic’s signature next summer.

Vlahovic, 21, joined Fiorentina in 2018 following a very modest £1.7m move from Partizan.

Since arriving at the Stadio Artemio Franchi, the talented young striker has gone on to feature in 90 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to an impressive 38 goals, along the way.

However, despite still having two years left on his current contract, these recent reports have suggested that Fiorentina are open to cashing in on their prized asset – however, the 21-year-old striker would not come cheap after it has been noted that his club value him between £60m – £68m.

Given his sky-high valuation, it could very well be Tottenham Hotspur who end up best positioned to sign the 21-year-old.

However, raising enough funds to convince Fiorentina to part ways with their top goalscorer may force the Londoners into reassessing their stance on offloading unsettled striker Harry Kane.

