Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has suggested Ruben Loftus-Cheek could still have a role to play in his squad after insisting he trusts the player.

It’s been a difficult few years for Loftus-Cheek, who hasn’t really lived up to the immense potential he showed when he first broke onto the scene as a youngster.

The Blues have seen a number of academy players become key members of the senior side in recent times, with Mason Mount and Reece James the biggest success stories, while the likes of Billy Gilmour and Callum Hudson-Odoi have also seen a fair bit of playing time.

Loftus-Cheek, however, has seen his progress stall a little bit due to injuries, while he also had a slightly underwhelming loan spell at Fulham last season.

It doesn’t help that Chelsea have also strengthened a great deal in recent times, increasing the competition for places in a few of the positions the England international can play in.

Still, Tuchel has given Loftus-Cheek his backing and hinted that he’s won him over and could soon have more opportunities.

“We gave him some [minutes] against Zenit in a close game,” Tuchel said, as quoted by the Daily Express.

“That was not a gift, he deserved it and I trust him. He accepts his situation and what he makes out of it is good training every day. There is a big chance tomorrow he can show it.”