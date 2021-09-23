Video: Memphis Depay produces a shocking miss as Barca struggle vs Cadiz

Ronald Koeman is in a desperate place just now, so it would’ve been an excellent narrative if his bigger summer signing Memphis Depay came to the rescue with a big goal for Barca against Cadiz tonight.

The second half has gone wrong after Frenkie de Jong was sent off, but it could’ve been completely different if the Dutchman had stuck this one away:

How has Depay missed this ? pic.twitter.com/b5PTzR2jFa — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 23, 2021

Can’t wait to see Depay x Martial link up next season ?pic.twitter.com/TjKvjLpJl1 — Jack??? (@UtdJack22) September 23, 2021

It’s not his stronger foot and the keeper is getting back across but that is still a golden chance for any striker, so to miss the ball and let the opportunity get away is just the latest horrible moment for Barca on the pitch.