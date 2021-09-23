Video: Ronald Koeman’s Barcelona nightmare continues as De Jong sent off vs Cadiz

Very rarely do you see a manager in Ronald Koeman’s situation actually turn things around, so he’s reached a point where any failure to win is going to heap even more pressure on him.

Everything feels like Barca are just waiting for that final straw or excuse to sack him, and anything less than a win against Cadiz tonight may provide that tipping point.

Cadiz are a solid team at home so it won’t be a shock if they take at least a point, and it certainly looks likely now after Barca were reduced to ten for this:

Frenkie de Jong gets sent off. pic.twitter.com/v5phOIfIO9 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 23, 2021

Pictures from La Liga TV

It’s a bad tackle from Frenkie de Jong when he’s just been booked so he can’t have any excuses, so you even have to wonder if the home side can go on and win it.