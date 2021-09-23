Video: Steve Bruce goes viral as terrifying clip of him in FIFA 22 emerges as he possesses Saint-Maximin-esque pace

FIFA always offers up hilarious/terrifying moments when a player will be caught up in a cut-scene that involves them acting in a different way to anything you would ever see in life.

Steve Bruce was never famous for his pace as a player and he hasn’t exactly become more of an athlete since his retirement, so it’s inevitable that this clip from FIFA 22 has gone viral:

Steve Bruce is absolutely RAPID on the new FIFA. Look at him go ? pic.twitter.com/lvegjYQpjU — BetConnect (@betconnect) September 23, 2021

Not only has he sprinted off the bench with the players to celebrate as that seems unlikely in the first place, but you can actually see he leaves a few of them for dead with a wee turn of pace at the start too!