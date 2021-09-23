Video: Steve Bruce goes viral as terrifying clip of him in FIFA 22 emerges as he possesses Saint-Maximin-esque pace

FIFA always offers up hilarious/terrifying moments when a player will be caught up in a cut-scene that involves them acting in a different way to anything you would ever see in life.

Steve Bruce was never famous for his pace as a player and he hasn’t exactly become more of an athlete since his retirement, so it’s inevitable that this clip from FIFA 22 has gone viral:

Not only has he sprinted off the bench with the players to celebrate as that seems unlikely in the first place, but you can actually see he leaves a few of them for dead with a wee turn of pace at the start too!

