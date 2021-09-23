West Ham United fans are not altogether pleased with the performance of one player during their side’s Carbao Cup win on Wednesday night.

The Hammers avenged their Premier League defeat to Manchester United over the weekend with a Carabao Cup win at Old Trafford.

Manuel Lanzini’s early goal proved to be the winner as David Moyes’ men progressed to the Round of 16, where they now know they will face holders Manchester City.

The performance was a very strong one from West Ham, but not everyone stood out in the impressive away win.

Winger Andriy Yarmolenko was handed a start for the clash, and he didn’t impress fans.

Many Hammers fans felt he gave the ball away far too often, also missing a key chance and that he should be dropped ahead of Saturday’s clash with Leeds United in the Premier League.

Here is what some fans had to say on Twitter after last night’s Carabao Cup performance.

Yarmo’s got blood on his hands for squandering this. — ? (???)?? (@DxvidDeGea) September 23, 2021

great win and all whole back line was good Arthur getting some good minutes. Kral needs more intensity in his play. Noble I dont care he dont get a free pass cause he noble he’s wasn’t good! lanzini was good when he had the ball. Bowen worked hard and more needed from Yarmo — Kenny Jordan (@Kenny_Jordan04) September 22, 2021

Yarmo was the only part of that performance that was bad — SimCon5 (@Con5Sim) September 22, 2021

Nobes and Yarmo were shocking — Arndog (@isaacwt2004) September 22, 2021

Yarmo is awful btw — Adam (@hdhshhehshen) September 22, 2021

