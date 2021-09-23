Some West Ham fans thought forward was ‘shocking’ in Man Utd win

West Ham United fans are not altogether pleased with the performance of one player during their side’s Carbao Cup win on Wednesday night.

The Hammers avenged their Premier League defeat to Manchester United over the weekend with a Carabao Cup win at Old Trafford.

Manuel Lanzini’s early goal proved to be the winner as David Moyes’ men progressed to the Round of 16, where they now know they will face holders Manchester City.

The performance was a very strong one from West Ham, but not everyone stood out in the impressive away win.

Winger Andriy Yarmolenko was handed a start for the clash, and he didn’t impress fans.

Many Hammers fans felt he gave the ball away far too often, also missing a key chance and that he should be dropped ahead of Saturday’s clash with Leeds United in the Premier League.

Here is what some fans had to say on Twitter after last night’s Carabao Cup performance.

