Arsenal legend Ian Wright is impressed with one particular Gunners signing so far this season.

The Gunners were very active in the transfer window, spending more than any of their rivals and snapping up the likes of Ben White and Martin Odegaard.

But among the more unexpected signings was full-back Takehiro Tomiyasu, who arrived on a deal worth around £15million, as cited by Transfermarkt.

Tomiyasu has become a fresh option at right-back following the departure of Hector Bellerin, who had gone a little stale in recent years, needing a fresh start elsewhere.

Arsenal’s newest right-back is only 22 years of age, but he has already impressed after starting two Premier League wins.

Tomiyasu helped Arsenal pick up their first two wins of the season, beating Norwich City and Burnley, and he already has, not only the fans, but club legend turned pundit Wright impressed, very much starting on the right foot.

“Tomiyasu, I don’t think anyone has gone past him,” Wright said on the Wrighty’s House podcast. “He’s a very shrewd signing. He’s been magnificent.

“Of course, in the two games we’ve played are two games you’d expect us to play well and win in, and we have.”